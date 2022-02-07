Semi Kunatani likely to return to Fiji 7s

Gollings said the 2016 Olympic gold medalist still has the stamina with double Olympic gold medalist, Jerry Tuwai sharing similar sentiments.

Despite mostly playing fifteens for the past five years, Gollings said he believes Kunatani can do it again in 7s.

“He came back from an injury so he’s got a long way to go and I think he knows that as a senior player and for me for players like Semi its if they really want to push on and show themselves they’ll get themselves in the condition that they know they need to play this game at the top level but certainly you know, his skill sets are great.”