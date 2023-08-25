Seven changes for Fiji whose midfield combo is one not to be missed

Simon Raiwalui has now rung the alterations for their final Summer Nations Series match ahead of next month’s finals campaign which begins with their September 10 meeting with Wales in Bordeaux.

Three changes are in the backline with Ilaisa Droasese in for Sireli Maqala at full-back, Selesitino Ravutaumada on the right wing for Jiuta Wainiqolo and skipper Waisea Nayacalevu named at outside centre for Iosefo Masi.

There are four changes to the pack. Sam Matavesi is at hooker for Tevita Ikanivere with Luke Tagi at tighthead for Mesake Doge. Meanwhile, the back row sees Albert Tuisue included for Meli Derenalagi and Lekima Tagitagivalu for Meli Derenalagi.

Raiwalui said: “We have been rotating players and testing combinations, so this is the right time to test these two experienced players [Nayacalevu in a midfield partnership with Semi Radradra] this weekend.

“They are leaders in the team and also role models to our players and I’m confident that they will form the best combination on the day.

“It’s another big physical battle and they [England] will try and use their pack to the limit. We have been working on ours and they will be very tactical with their kicking. It is going to be a different challenge this weekend.”

Fiji (vs England, Saturday – 3:15pm):

15. Ilaisa Droasese; 14. Selesitino Ravutaumada, 13. Waisea Nayacalevu (capt), 12. Semi Radradra, 11. Vinaya Habosi; 10. Caleb Muntz, 9. Frank Lomani; 1. Eroni Mawi, 2. Sam Matavesi, 3. Luke Tagi, 4. Isoa Nasilasila, 5. Te Ahiwaru Cirikidveta, 6. Albert Tuisue, 7. Lekima Tagitagivalu, 8. Viliame Mata. Reps: 16. Zuriel Togiatama, 17. Jone Koroiduadua, 18. Samu Tawake, 19. Temo Mayanavanua, 20. Vilive Miramira, 21. Simione Kuruvoli, 22. Teti Tela, 23. Kalaveti Ravouvou.