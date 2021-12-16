Sevens star wins major NZ rugby awards

As well as being recognised as New Zealand's best overall player in 2021, Hirini (Ngāti Kahungunu) became a two-time winner of the Tom French Memorial Māori Player of the Year award, and was also named as Black Ferns Sevens Player of the Year.

Hirini's crowning glory was leading the Black Ferns to a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games, beating France in the final 26-12.

She was also a flagbearer at the Games.

The team was later named the best womens team to compete in any sport at the Games by the Association of National Olympic Committees.

The Black Ferns achievement this year was also recognised in other awards.

They won New Zealand Team of the Year for the fourth year running, and co-coaches Cory Sweeney and Allan Bunting were jointly named as the New Zealand Coach of the Year, for the third year in a row.

Womens rugby was further recognised, with Anna Richards named the first female recipient of the prestigious Steinlager Salver, an honour reserved for individuals who have made a lasting impact on the development and ongoing success of rugby in New Zealand.

Richards, an inductee to World Rugby's Hall of Fame, played 49 Tests for the Black Ferns between 1990 and 2010, winning four Rugby World Cups.

Made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2005, Richards' contribution has continued well past her playing days as a coach, development manager, volunteer and mentor.

Ardie Savea was named All Blacks Player of the Year, setting a trend for loose forwards, with Kennedy Simon winning Black Ferns Player of the Year, and Scott Curry taking home the All Blacks Sevens Player of the Year award.

The Crusaders headed off the Waikato NPC team, Waikato FPC team, and South Canterbury to win the hotly-contested adidas National Team of the Year Award, after winning the Super Rugby Aotearoa title and then going unbeaten through the Super Rugby Trans-Tasman competition.

Crusaders first five Richie Mo'unga was rewarded as the Super Rugby Player of the Year.

Waikato's Ross Filipo took out National Coach of the Year, after guiding the Mooloos to the NPC Premiership title in the union's centenary year.

Taranaki first-five Stephen Perofeta won the Duane Monkley Medal as the NPC's best player, after guiding his team to an undefeated season in the Championship, while Taranaki teammate and new All Black Josh Lord was named New Zealand Rugby Age Grade Player of the Year.

Northland Kauri captain and prop Krystal Murray won the Fiao'o Faamausili Medal to be recognised as the Farah Palmer Cup's Player of the Year, while South Canterbury's Willie Wright was judged to be the Heartland Championship's best player.

The Fans Try of the Year, decided by public vote, went to Tasman and All Blacks wing Sevu Reece who handled the ball three times during a breathtaking try against Wales.