Sharks bite Sea Eagles

Cronulla wrecking ball Siosifa Talakai was virtually unstoppable in the first half as he scored two tries and laid on three others in arguably the best 40 minute display by any player this season as the Sharks raced to a 32-0 half-time lead.

The Sydney-born Talakai, who played for the junior Kiwis but has pledged his World Cup allegiances to Tonga, also produced three line breaks, two line-break assists, seven tackle breaks and three off-loads while carrying the ball 202 metres in 13 runs at left centre.

However, the Sea Eagles staged a spirited second half comeback after trailing 32-0 at the interval, despite an horrendous injury toll, which saw Des Hasler's men reduced to just one player on the bench.

The match was played in winds gusting up to 50kph and the only points scored by the team running into the southerly was a late Nicho Hynes penalty goal.

The Sharks are third on the table and Manly sixth.

Photo Fox Sports