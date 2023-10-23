Springboks camp 'not aware' of any Mbonambi comment

Curry accused the South African hooker of calling him a ‘white ****’ during the Springboks’ 16-15 win in the Rugby World Cup semi-final in Paris last night.

Curry approached referee Ben O’Keeffe regarding the alleged slur and the exchange was picked up on the match-day ref mic and is being reported on.

Assistant coach Deon Davids has denied knowledge of the incident when quizzed by reporters this Sunday.

“I am not aware of any comment, it was never discussed. I don’t know,” said Davids.

Mbonambi refused to shake Curry’s hand after the match before storming off towards the changing room.

Curry refused to elaborate following the match on what was said, saying: “Yeah… No, it doesn’t need to be talked about. Listen, I’m not talking about it now.”

There is some evidence of bad blood between the pair, with both Curry and Mbonambi clashing in last year’s Autumn Nations Series fixture between the two sides, with the pair tussling and exchanging words. Whether that incident had anything to do with yesterday’s unpleasantries is anyone’s guess.

Neither World Rugby, England nor the Springboks camp have as yet released an official statement on the matter. England have until Monday morning to make a complaint, although an independent citing commissioner could also make a complaint if there is any evidence that Mbonambi has a case to answer.

South Africa will return to the Stade de France to face New Zealand in the final on October 28th and could be forced to start back row Deon Fourie, who is not a specialist hooker.