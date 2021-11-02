Springboks star to miss Wales game over visa issues

According to Rapport newspaper, while Nkosi does has a valid passport, but he doesn’t have the requisite number of blank pages in it to be able to apply for a visa. The technicality means he is highly likely to be out of contention for selection against Wales.

The Cell C Sharks speedster – who has a reported 100-metre time of 10.59 seconds – has not joined the squad in Cardiff as a result.

“In terms of Sbu Nkosi, there are logistical issues that need clarifying and he will hopefully join us soon,” said assistant coach Deon Davids. “He is not yet with the squad, but all the other players are with the squad.”

It’s a blow for the Springboks, who are already without star winger Cheslin Kolbe, who is currently returning from injury. It’s likely that head coach Jacques Nienaber will opt for talented young gun Aphelele Fassi to take his place in the starting 15.

The Springboks will face a Welsh side eager to restore some pride after they were routed 54 – 16 by the All Blacks at the weekend. Wayne Pivac’s side have the added boost of seven players who have been released for the international window by their respective Gallagher Premiership sides.

After the Boks kick off their tour against Wales on November 6, they travel for matches in Edinburgh and London on consecutive weekends.