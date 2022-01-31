Super Rugby Pacific: Josh Ioane embracing fresh start at Chiefs

Three weeks in, he can happily report no bullies or grumpy teachers, a bit of homework, and importantly a breath of fresh air as he looks to kick-start his footy career.

After four years at the Highlanders, the one-test All Black went in search of more game time, and with Damian McKenzie skipping this maiden Super Rugby Pacific competition for a season in Japan, the opportunity was there for Ioane to make the move north.

On a one-year deal, the 26-year-old does not know what lies beyond 2022, but is determined to re-find the sort of form that has previously got him to the top level – a tiny taste he just wouldn’t mind getting a good gulp of again.

“So to get back there would be awesome. But I think for me right now, my mindset is to try and get into that 10 jersey, that will be the focus, and influence the team where I can this season, and if higher honours come then I’ll be happy. If it doesn’t then it doesn’t.”

Indeed, playing first five-eighth means a lot to Ioane. Of course, he’d take the field in any position, but it was a key reason in his decision to leave the Highlanders, where, amongst injury setbacks, he was shuffled around second-five and fullback as well.

“Game-time at 10 was definitely a factor, I felt like I wasn’t getting much game time at 10 at the Landers, and that’s where I wanted to play,” Ioane said.

“Ten is definitely my preferred position, but there’s a lot of competition here, we’ve got essentially four players who can play 10. All three of them have come into pre-season in bloody good shape.”

Ioane has former Highlanders team-mate Bryn Gatland, along with Kaleb Trask and Rivez Reihana for company in the playmaking stocks, and said the coaches haven’t given the foursome any indication of which way they want to lean, ahead of their season opener on February 19.

Indeed, coach Clayton McMillan is wanting to see who can command that chief playmaking spot over the two pre-season games.

“The 10 situation is probably one of the most contestable positions in the team,” McMillan said.

“Josh has come to the Chiefs because he wants to play 10 and has sensed an opportunity to really challenge for a starting spot. But what we haven’t done, what I wouldn’t do with any player, is give him a guarantee or a rite of passage to a jersey. They’ve got to come here and earn it like everybody else.