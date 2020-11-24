Tana Umaga names experienced Moana Pasifika squad

The Fiji, Samoa and Tonga combined team will play the Māori All Blacks in Hamilton next month.

Moana Pasifika is one of the preferred partners to join Super Rugby in 2022.

The inaugural squad includes nine players with Test experience and another three who have played international sevens.

One-test All Black Josh Ioane will lead the backline that also includes Super Rugby players Leicester Fainga'anuku from Tasman and the Hurricanes winger Salesi Rayasi, who has been one oif the star players for Auckland this season.

Umaga has also included a number of familiar names in the forward pack including Daniel Leinert-Brown, Sione Mafielo, Leni Apisai, Nasi Manu and Michael Alaalatoa.

Umaga congratulated the players selected for the first ever Moana Pasifika side.

"We're really proud of the squad we have selected - it's a great side. We were really spoilt for choice with selections, and as we have always known, players were really drawn to be part of this special team. We believe we have selected a squad that represents a great mix of players who identify with the great nations of Fiji, Samoa and Tonga.

"Many of the players are contracted Super Rugby players and all but one have proudly represented their provinces in Mitre 10 Cup in 2020.

" We are really grateful to have had great support from the coaching teams of the Manu Samoa and Ikale Tahi (Tonga) as they also see this as an opportunity to build Pasifika home nations rugby talent and capability first.

"For some players like Josh Ioane, this may be the only opportunity they will get to play for a team that acknowledges their Pacific heritage, in a one-off fixture like this, and we're excited to have them in the mix.

"We know these players know how to play rugby, and under the Moana Pasifika banner we know they will represent their heritage with pride. This is a true Pasifika side with all of our players not only identifying as strongly with their Pasifika nation, but they also bring a special strength of tradition, culture and language from their families. I'm proud of this squad, and excited we can offer the opportunity for some of our players to connect with their culture and acknowledge their parents and families while for others they will continue their proud commitment to their Pasifika heritage.

Moana Pasifika patron Sir Bryan Williams welcomed the first squad naming as an excellent tribute to the special relationship Pasifika nations have with rugby.

"This is a special day. We are delighted to be able to celebrate bringing together a team of players who are proud of their Pasifika heritage and give them an opportunity to represent the other nations with which they identify.

"As Pasifika, we see this match as an event to honour Tangata Whenua our Tuakana-Teina relationship here in Aotearoa, celebrate our whānau and tamariki, their physical and mental health, and well-being through rugby."

The Moana Pasifika squad to prepare to take on the Maori All Blacks in hamilton on December 5 is...

Forwards

1 *Alamanda Motuga 26 1.83 96 Counties Manukau 1 Samoa

2 Daniel Leinert-Brown 27 1.84 109 Canterbury Highlanders Samoa

3 Gerard Cowley-Tuioti 28 1.96 112 North Harbour Blues Samoa

4 *Jordan Lay 28 1.84 115 Bay of Plenty Bristol (UK) 12 Samoa

5 Leni Apisai 24 1.86 126 Auckland Blues Samoa/Tuvalu

6 Marino Mikaele-Tuu 23 1.91 115 Hawkes Bay Highlanders Samoa

7 *Michael Alaalatoa 29 1.90 130 Manawatu Crusaders 5 Samoa

8 Naitoa Ah Kuoi 21 1.96 116 Wellington Chiefs Samoa

9 *Nasi Manu 32 1.90 118 Otago Benneton Treviso 6 Tonga

10 Pita Gus Sowakula 26 1.95 110 Taranaki Chiefs Fiji

11 Samipeni Finau 21 1.93 109 Waikato Tonga

12 Samisoni Taukieaho 23 1.83 115 Waikato Chiefs Tonga

13 Sione Mafielo 27 1.78 128 North Harbour Blues Tonga

14 *Zane Kapeli 28 1.88 103 Bay of Plenty Highlanders 10 Tonga

Backs

15 *Asaeli Tikoroituma 34 187 91 North Harbour 23 Fiji

16 *Dwyane Polataivao 30 1.75 83 Tasman Utah Warriors (MLR) 16 Samoa

17 **Etene Nanai-Seturo 21 1.83 92 Counties Manukau Chiefs Samoa

18 *Fetuli Paea 26 1.89 95 Tasman Crusaders 2 Tonga

19 Folau Fakatava 20 1.77 80 Hawkes Bay Highlanders Tonga

20 Jone Macilai 30 1.78 88 Northland Fiji

21 *Josh Ioane 25 1.76 85 Otago Highlanders 1 (NZ) Samoa

22 Leicester Faingaanuku 21 1.88 109 Tasman Crusaders Tonga

23 **Salesi Rayasi 24 1.93 105 Auckland Hurricanes Fiji/Samoa

24 Stephen Perofeta 23 1.81 85 Taranaki Blues Samoa

25 **Tomasi Alosio 26 1.85 83 Wellington Samoa

26 Vince Aso 25 1.81 90 Wellington Hurricanes Samoa