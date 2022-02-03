Taniela Tupou relives volcano drama in Tonga

Tupou revealed for the first time today how the communication blackout with the stricken Pacific island nation had kept him on edge until he could speak directly with his mother Loisi.

“It was tough wondering if they were OK,” Tupou said of last month’s violent volcanic eruption and the tsunami to follow.

“It’s hard when you are here in Australia and your family is back in Tonga. Everything happened and you couldn’t talk to them for four or five days.

“My (late) father’s small island of Nomuka...gone, no more houses.

“People heard a big noise like a machine gun, then the tide went out and came back in again.

“My mum’s village outside Nuku’alofa is OK. The ash from the volcano is thick on the roof, everywhere. You need to wear a mask but it could be worse.

“I couldn’t call my mum. It was surreal. I had to wait four days until she could call me. There was a lot going on and I’m just happy she is safe.”

Tupou is gathering water, clothes and necessities for a container he will send as aid to his family and villagers who lost their homes in Tonga.

The Queensland Rugby Union has weighed into the relief effort with Tuesday’s announcement that a Vintage Reds XV will take on a Tongan Invitational team at Suncorp Stadium in a fundraising match on February 19.

The match will be staged as the 5pm (AEST) curtainraiser to the Reds-Melbourne Rebels clash to open Super Rugby Pacific at the stadium.

It is a brilliant initiative that has already prompted 100-game Reds legends James Horwill, Scott Higginbotham and David Croft to lace up the boots.

George Smith, the decorated Wallaby of Tongan heritage, will play beside Wendell Sailor and Lote Tuqiri in the Tongan Invitational side coached by Toutai Kefu, the 1999 World Cup-winner and current Tongan Test coach.

All public donations will be directed towards the Tongan recovery effort.

“It means a great deal to me, my family and my community to get the opportunity to raise some funds for our people,” former Reds backrower Kefu said.

“Our country has been devastated by this disaster so every cent we raise counts.”

Photo file Taniela Tupou