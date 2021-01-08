 

Taumalolo is Tonga’s crucial player in 2021 Rugby League World Cup

BY: Loop Pacific
07:41, January 8, 2021
Cowboys grunt man Jason Taumalolo is expected to lead the Tonga national side at the Rugby League World Cup in October.

The 27 year-old has been rated as the player to watch out for from Tonga, by the ultimate rugby league news website ‘Love Rugby League’.

Taumalolo is a household name in rugby league.

The 27-year-old has represented Tonga 13 times and has played for the kingdom in two World Cups.

The North Queensland Cowboys star is a Dally M Medal winner and was named in the 2017 World Cup Team of the Tournament.

Tonga will be playing against Papua  New Guinea on 26 October at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

     

Source: 
Love Rugby League
