Taumalolo is Tonga’s crucial player in 2021 Rugby League World Cup

The 27 year-old has been rated as the player to watch out for from Tonga, by the ultimate rugby league news website ‘Love Rugby League’.
Taumalolo is a household name in rugby league.
The 27-year-old has represented Tonga 13 times and has played for the kingdom in two World Cups.
The North Queensland Cowboys star is a Dally M Medal winner and was named in the 2017 World Cup Team of the Tournament.
Tonga will be playing against Papua New Guinea on 26 October at the Totally Wicked Stadium.
