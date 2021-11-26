 

Test review: coach unhappy with Flying Fijians' results

BY: Loop Pacific
10:09, November 26, 2021
Flying Fijians head coach Vern Cotter says he is unhappy with the results of his team's performance in the autumn tour.

With the completion of the tour, Cotter said they could have done much better.

The Flying Fijians won their first game 43-13 against Spain, lost to Wales 23-38, and were held 15-all by Georgia.

Cotter said the key theme coming out of the Wales match was discipline.

Winger Eroni Sau was suspended for five weeks following his red card for a dangerous tackle in the game, but Fiji also picked up two yellow cards in Cardiff.

Cotter says the squad has to get its attitude and mindset sorted out, and follow a good game with another top-notch performance.

     

