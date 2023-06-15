Tevita Ikanivere claims Fijian Drua’s top award

FBC reports Ikanivere received a plaque, certificate, and $US500 US \ as the recipient of the Head Coach's Award.

He was also given the Dausoko award, for a player who reflects everything the Fijian Drua is about.

Other winners at the Drua's team awards included prop Mesake Doge, wing Selestino Ravutaumada, centre Iosefo Masi, and lock Isoa Nasilasila.

The Try of the Year was won by captain Meli Derenalagi, the Personal Development Award was given to Mesake Doge, while the Commercial Champion Award went to Simione Kuruvoli.

Photo: Fijan Drua Hooker, Tevita Ikanivere Source: FBC News