Tickets now available for Ikale Tahi and Australia A game

The Tonga Rugby Union has posted up the tickets prices on their official Facebook page.

General Admission will cost $15.00.

Students turning up in their school uniform can purchase their ticket at $5.00 each.

TRU also confirmed that “Grand Stand - $30 pre-Game Sale and $40 at gate. VIP - $100.00.”

TRU said “The purpose of this game is to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the 1973 'Ikale Tahi team that beat the Wallabies in Brisbane 16-11 and will play an integral part of our team's preparation for France.”

The game will be held at the Teufaiva Stadium on 3PM (local time).