Tonga’s World Rugby ranking likely to be affected

Romania may move one place ahead of Tonga.

The rankings, last updated on November 15 on the World Rugby website states Tonga is ranked at 15 with 68.57 points while Romania is ranked 16 on 67.06 points.

The Tonga Rugby side ended their Northern Hemisphere tour with no wins.

The team also lost against Scotland 60-14, England 69-3, and the French Barbarians 42-17.

This year, the ‘Ikale Tahi has had just one win against the Cook Islands, 54-10 in the Rugby World Cup 2023 Qualifier.

Prior to that they lost to New Zealand 102 - 0 and Samoa twice 43 -13 and 37 – 15.

The team played without head coach Toutai Kefu for all four games.

Toutai remained in Brisbane, Australia recovering from a serious stabbing incident during a home invasion earlier this year.