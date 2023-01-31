Tonga 7s improves in Sydney

The team won three matches at the Sydney 7s from registering only two wins in Hamilton.

Tonga only won only one pool game in both tournaments, winning 26-16 against Japan in Sydney and recording 26-21 win over Great Britain in their second pool game in Hamilton.

The men in red jumpers appeared in the 9th place quarterfinals in both tournaments, and lost out 21-12 to Argentina in the final of the category in Sydney compared to bowing out 19-33 to Kenya in the semifinal of the category in Hamilton.

Tonga is now currently ranked 15th with 12 points in the overall World Sevens Series table.