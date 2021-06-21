Tonga 7s to miss out on Tokyo Olympics

The team managed to secure only one win from four in pool play.

After their first up defeat by Samoa, the kingdom were outclassed 43-0 by Ireland before securing a narrow 21-12 win over Mexico on day one, and let a 10-0 lead slip to lose their final match 26-17 against Zimbabwe.

Former All Black centre Malakai Fekitoa, ex Wallabies loose forward Lopeti Timani and former Australian Sevens international Afusipa Taumoepeau are now eligible to play for the 'Ikale Tahi 15-a-side team after featuring in at least 50 percent of Tonga's matches in Monaco.

With Tonga and Samoa out of the Olympics, France, Russia and Ireland have secured the final tickets to Tokyo.