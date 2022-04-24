Tonga and New Zealand rugby league test set for 25 June

Dr. Fotu Fisi’iahi, Chief Executive Officer for the Ministry of Internal Affairs confirmed that Head Coach Kristian Woolf has been retained and discussions have already started with him on player selection.

Players will be selected from Tongan players in the Super League competition in Great Britain and the National Rugby League competition in Australia and New Zealand.

All costs for the Test match will be paid by the New Zealand Rugby League, including players’ allowances for the Test match.

New Zealand Rugby League has also proposed to have a curtain-raiser match between the New Zealand Women’s side against their Tonga opponents before the main Test.

Photo file : PhotoSport Caption: Tonga's Jason Taumalolo and Konrad Hurrell celebrate their win over the Kiwis.