Tonga announces side for Spring and Northern Hemisphere Tour

The side is a mix of young and experienced players from 10 countries with 10 new caps.

Tonga Rugby Union CEO Peter Harding said the Head Coach Toutai Kefu and Manager, Lano Fonua, "have done a great job putting this squad together" for the games against Scotland, England, French Barbarians, and Romania.

However, Toutai will not travel with the team and will remain in Australia to continue recovering from a violent home invasion in August.

Forty players are in the squad, but not all will play in the four games.

Players: