 

Tonga commissions new mini-grid generation system

08:21, August 1, 2023
17 reads

A commissioning ceremony has been held for a new mini-grid generation system and distribution network in Tonga.

King Tupou VI led the ceremony which included a plaque unveiling and site inspections for the project, which is due to be completed in December.

The Outer Island Renewable Energy Project is funding solar-powered systems on 'Eua, Vava'u and Lifuka in Ha'apai, four outer islands in the Ha'apai group, and on Niuatoputapu and Niuafo'ou islands.

It is building solar generating facilities with a total distribution capacity of 1.32 megawatts at peak use, which is expected to reduce diesel imports by an estimated 480,000 litres a year.

     

Tonga
New grid generation system
