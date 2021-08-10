Tonga disappointed by World Cup delay

The tournament was due to kick off at the end of October but was thrown into turmoil when Australia and New Zealand announced last month they had pulled out because of "player welfare and safety concerns" related to Covid-19.

Organisers insist they met all requests from international rugby league federations, including rigorous health measures, but the event will now take place in 2022.

Mate Ma'a Tonga coach Kristian Woolf said, even without the Kiwis and Kangaroos, his team was keen for the tournament to go ahead.

"We certainly made it clear that we were committed to the World Cup and things obviously got a little bit messy when Australia and New Zealand weren't going to be involved," he said.

"Tonga, from our point of view as well but as well as the players point of view, we were committed to if the World Cup went ahead we certainly wanted to be a part of it still and certainly happy to crack on without New Zealand and Australia, if that was their wishes, but unfortunately now it's been called off."

Tonga stunned New Zealand enroute to the World Cup semi-finals in 2017 and toppled both Great Britain and Australia at the end of 2019.

Woolf said none of the players he had spoken to indicated any reluctance to being involved again in October and November.

"All the blokes that we'd spoken to are all very committed," he said.

"They obviously wanted more information - they wanted more information from the World Cup organisers, in terms of exactly what it would look like, and they wanted more information from the NRL as well in terms of what they could do.

"But with the information they were given - and this was before the announcement that it was going to be postponed - our players were all certainly committed."