Tonga international joins Exeter on a one-year deal

The 27-year-old joins from Super Rugby franchise, Moana Pasifika, where he spent the 2022 season.

The back began his career in rugby league, playing for New Zealand Warriors and Melbourne Storm, before switching to union in 2020.

Kata spent two years playing with the Brumbies in Australia and has been capped by Tonga in both codes.

He made his Tonga debut in the autumn international tdefeat by England at Twickenham in November.

"I've watched a few games and I know it's really physical here in the UK," Kata said.

"I like that, it plays to my strengths. I don't have a fancy step or anything like that, I just like to go through people and enjoy the contact."