Tonga make five changes side facing Romania

Winger Latu Latunipulu will make his test debut on the right wing, after playing 30 minutes off the bench against the French Barbarians.

Walter Fifta will start in fullback, with Navarre Haisila dropping to the bench.

There are three changes up front. Dan Faleafa replaces Setefano Funaki in the second row, Onehunga Havili comes in for Tanginoa Halaifonua on the blindside flank and Fotu Lokotui starts at number eight in place of Lopeti Timani.

The 'Ikale Tahi, who were thrashed 42-17 by the French Barbarians in Lyon at the weekend, are still chasing their first win on tour following heavy defeats by Scotland and England.

The game will be played in Bucharest on Saturday.

Tonga squad:

1. Sigfried Fisi'ihoi, 2.Siua Maile, 3. Ben Tameifuna, 4. Halaleva Fifita, 5. Dan Faleafa, 6. Onehunga Havili, 7. Mateaki Kafatolu, 8. Fotu Lokotui, 9. Sonatane Takulua (c), 10. James Faiva,

11. Solomone Kata, 12. Vaea Vaea, 13. Afusipa Taumoepeau, 14. Latu Latunipulu*, 15. Walter Fifita. Reserves: 16. Maile Ngauamo, 17. Jethro Felemi, 18. Ma'afu Fia, 19. Michael Faleafa, 20. Sione Vailanu, 21. Leon Fukofuka, 22. Navarre Haisila, 23. Atunaisa Manu.