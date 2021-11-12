Tonga makes changes to side to take on French Barbarians

Siua Maile will start at hooker, with Paula Ngauamo dropping to the bench.

Setofano Funaki will be coming in at lock, with Tanginoa Halaifonua shifting to the blindside flank and Lopeti Timani moving to number eight.

James Faiva will direct proceedings from first five, with Vaea Vaea getting the nod at 12, pushing Afusipa Taumoepeau to centre.

Bourg-en-Bresse winger Latu Latunipulu is also poised to make his international debut off the bench.

The 'Ikale Tahi are still chasing their first win on tour, following a 60-14 defeat by Scotland and 69-3 loss to England in the past fortnight.

Tonga squad:

1. Sigfried Fisi'ihoi, 2. Siua Maile, 3. Ben Tameifuna, 4. Halaleva Fifita, 5. Setofano Funaki, 6. Tanginoa Halaifonua, 7. Mateaki Kafatolu, 8. Lopeti Timani, 9. Sonatane Takulua (c), 10. James Faiva, 11. Solomone Kata, 12. Vaea Vaea, 13. Afusipa Taumoepeau, 14. Walter Fifita, 15. Navarre Haisila. Reserves: 16. Paula Ngauamo 17. Jethro Felemi, 18. David Lolohea, 19. Dan Faleafa, 20. Fotu Lokotui, 21.Aisea Halo, 22. Latu Latunipulu*, 23. Mailetoa Hingano.