Tonga names new caps in squad to face England

Wallabies international Lopeti Timani is one of the trio selected.

The other two are Tonga rugby league international- Solomone Kata and Perpignan midfielder, Afusipa Taumoepeau.

Kata will start in the left wing and Taumoepau gets the nod at second five eighth.

Timani and Taumoepeau - a former Australian sevens international - both qualified to represent the 'Ikale Tahi after playing for the kingdom at the Olympic sevens repechage tournament in June.

Tonga will play England at Twickenham Stadium in their first match of the Autumn Nations Series on Saturday 6 November.

Tonga squad:

1. Sigfried Fisi'ihoi, 2. Paula Ngauamo, 3. Ben Tameifuna, 4. Halaleva Fifita, 5. Tanginoa Halaifonua, 6. Lopeti Timani*, 7. Mateaki Kafatolu, 8. Sione Vailanu, 9. Sonatane Takulua (c),

10. Kurt Morath, 11. Solomone Kata*, 12. Afusipa Taumoepeau*, 13. Mailetoa Hingano,

14. Walter Fifita, 15. Telusa Veainu. Reserves: 16. Siua Maile, 17. Loni Uhila, 18. Ma'afu Fia,

19. Setofano Funaki, 20. Onehunga Havili, 21. Leon Fukofuka, 22. James Faiva, 23. Viliami Fine.

*denotes new cap