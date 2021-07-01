Tonga names nine debutants in line-up against All Blacks

Six of the players have been named in the forward pack.

Duke Nginingini will take up the loosehead prop position.

He plays for Karaka in the Counties Manukau club competition.

Joining him is Sam Moli, the younger brother of four-test All Blacks prop Atu.

Dan Lolo has been named in the second row.

Rugbypass reported that the loose forwards are made up entirely of uncapped players, with blindside flanker Mateaki Kafatolu the most experienced of the back row trio after four seasons with Wellington and a brief spell with the Sunwolves last year.

With only three debutants, the backline, spearheaded by captain and Toulon halfback Sonatane Takulua, offers a bit more experience.

Takulua, who paid for his own way to New Zealand from France at the end of the Top 14 season, will be paired in the halves by nine-test Counties Manukau utility back Kalione Hala.

Two rookies will make up the midfield combo as Counties Manukau’s Nikolai Foliaki and North Harbour’s Fine Inisi will make their test debuts from the No. 12 and No. 13 jerseys, respectively.

The outside backs, meanwhile, will feature just one debutant, with prolific former Sunwolves winger Hosea Saumaki, who now plays for the Canon Eagles in the Top League, set for his long-awaited test debut on the right wing.

Saumaki will be joined in the back three by Southland and former New Zealand U20 wing Penikolo Latu and Italian-based first-five-turned-fullback James Faiva.

The All Blacks will name their side to face ‘Ikale Tahi today, with the match scheduled to kick-off at 7:05pm Saturday NZT.

‘Ikale Tahi team to play All Blacks on Saturday

1. Duke Nginingini*, 2. Sam Moli*, 3. Sila Puafisi, 4. Don Lolo*, 5. Zane Kapeli, 6. Mateaki Kafatolu*, 7. Solomone Funaki*, 8. Sione Tuipulotu*, 9. Sonatane Takulua (c), 10. Kalione Hala, 11. Penikolo Latu, 12. Nikolai Foliaki*, 13. Fine Inisi*, 14. Hosea Saumaki*, 15. James Faiva

Reserves:

16. Siua Maile, 17. Jethro Felemi*, 18. Tau Koloamatangi*, 19. Harrison Mataele*, 20. Viliame Taulani*, 21. Nasi Manu, 22. Leon Fukofuka, 23. Walter Fifita*