Tonga-NZ league game will be emotional for some players

It comes ahead of the Rugby League World Cup in September this year where New Zealand is likely to come face to face with their Pacific Island neighbours.

Nearly half of the Kiwis team is made up of Pasifika players who have had to choose between representing New Zealand and their island nations of heritage.

"If I play against Samoa...that would be weird but hopefully, I won't come across that problem", he joked.

Kiwi winger Katelyn Vaha'akolo, who is of Maori and Tongan heritage said it's also been a dilemma for her.

"I think it's very challenging to face my own culture this weekend. If I play for Tonga this week, I will be ineligible for the world cup this year, but in the future", said Vaha'akolo.

"I'm hoping to represent Tonga, that's one of my goals. It's challenging but, in the meantime, go the Maori", she joked.

When asked about who she would be supporting in the men's game.

Vaha'akolo said, "I'm supporting Tonga of course. Go Mate Ma'a Tonga!"

