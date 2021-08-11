Tonga rugby league star, Will Hopoate signs with UK’s St Helens

The St Helens Star Media reports that the Tongan rugby league star will be reuniting with former Tonga rugby league coach Kristian Woolf.

Woolf is now coaching St Helen’s.

“I am very happy and excited to be making the move to St Helens and to play for such a proud and historic club. I have never been to the UK before and I am excited to be a part of it all,” Hopoate said.

“I have been coached by ‘Woolfie’ before for Tonga and that was a big reason why I made the decision.”

“I know him as a person and as a coach and his values and standards that he sets is something I want to buy in to.”

The 29-year-old has had 11 appearances for Tonga and has captained the side. He was part of Tonga’s star-studded team that reached the semi-finals in the 2017 Rugby League World Cup, and also part of the Tonga’s historic win against Australia and Great Britain in 2019.

Hopoate is currently with the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs. He has played for Manly Sea Eagles, and the Parramatta Eels, and has played five State of Origin games for New South Wales.