Tonga Rugby League U16 side currently on tour

The team departed last week under the Junior Rugby League pathways program

The program started with the launch of the Secondary School Rugby League competition in March 2023.

A statement said “From there a Tonga School Boys Under 16s Team was selected to travel to Australia to play Manly and West Tigers under 16s teams. It gives Local Junior Rugby League players in Tonga the opportunity to showcase their talent overseas in Australia.”

“This is also an opportunity for the young boys to get School Scholarships through Rugby League Recruitment Managers from different NRL Clubs who will be watching the games.”

“Through the support of Australia Government, Pacific Aus Sports, NRL Australia and NRL Tonga this will continue to be a long Term pathway program for Local Kids living in Tonga for next five years. This program is funded through Pacific Aus Sports and organised by NRL in Tonga Local staff.”