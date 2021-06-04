Tonga Rugby partners with Sio Mai Print in preparation for Rugby World Cup qualifiers

New Zealand kit manufacturers Sio Mai Print has been chosen to provide the kit for the Ikale Tahi for the July 2021 programme which includes a test against the All Blacks and two Rugby World Cup qualification games against Samoa.

The fabric print design company is one of the leading bespoke kit manufacturers in NZ providing a locally made high quality contemporary product.

Their quality product has been used by the Tongan Sevens team for two years and this support has led Tonga Rugby to increase Sio Mai Print’s involvement to include the National team.

Tonga Rugby Union CEO Pete Harding said “We were very impressed by the quality of kit supplied to the Tonga Sevens. It was on the basis of feedback from the staff and players that we extended the opportunity to Sio Pint to kit the National Team.”

Sio Mai Print has been very professional in their approach and the designs they have produced meet every requirement for an international rugby team.

Sio Mai Print owner, Fono Vakalahi stated: “Sio Mai are happy and proud to extend their support aand continue this support for Tonga Rugby.”