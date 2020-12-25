Tonga in Rugby Sevens Olympic Qualifier in Monaco

World Rugby made the announcement last week.

The men’s tournament will involve Brazil, Chile, China, France, Hong Kong, Ireland, Jamaica, Mexico, Samoa, Tonga, Uganda and Zimbabwe.

There is also a women’s competition, which Tonga is not part of, but will feature Argentina, Colombia, France, Hong Kong, Jamaica, Kazakhstan, Madagascar, Mexico, Papua New Guinea, Russia, Samoa and Tunisia.

Tonga’s Men’s Sevens team qualified for the repechage after they placed 5th at the Oceania Sevens last November in Fiji.

The Olympic Games will be held in Japan from 23 July to 8 August 2021.