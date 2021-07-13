Tonga rugby team welcome reinforcements for Hamilton test

Hawke's Bay loose forward Solomone Funaki is still in camp but won't be considered for this weekend's second test against Samoa in Hamilton after breaking his hand against the All Blacks, while Chiefs flanker Zane Kapeli is expected to be sidelined for nine months after rupturing a patellar tendon against the Manu.

Former Chiefs number eight Maama Vaipulu and Bay of Plenty based lock Semisi Paea have joined the 'Ikale Tahi squad in camp and coach Toutai Kefu is happy to have a few more options up his sleeve.

"We've got some bruises, just a few niggly injuries lingering, so if they persist we've got some cover there."

Vaipulu is back in New Zealand after five seasons playing in France and arrived at the team's Cambridge base on Monday in his own work vehicle, having just started a building company.

Meanwhile Paea started for the New Zealand Harlequins team against the New Zealand Under 20s last week and will provide a welcome boost to the locking stocks after Kapeli, who is a flanker by trader, played the last two tests in the second row.

"We've got Harrison Mataele who is our biggest lock out of all them. He's been coming off the bench and actually really playing well and adding impact," Kefu explained.

"So he will go straight in (to the starting line-up) at this point and we will look to add maybe Maama Vaipulu to the bench."

Tonga was overwhelmed 42-13 in their opening clash against Samoa, despite only trailing by three points at half-time.

The Manu played two games against the Māori All Blacks before last weekend's test, while the 'Ikale Tahi conceded a century of points in a daunting one-off clash against the All Blacks.

Toutai Kefu, who was only reappointed three months ago, said the squad have been in camp for almost one month and always improve the more time they spend together.

"It's always the case in every campaign that we go on: we just get better from week to week, and that's simply because we've spent more time together.

(There were) some real positives from the Samoan game - we were in the game up until half-time. We probably made some poor decisions around kicking in play and we've addressed that. The group knows that, so we're looking for a much improved performance this week."

Tonga need to overturn a 29 point deficit from the first leg if they're to secure qualification for the 2023 World Cup in France, with the loser to face the Cook Islands in Auckland next weekend.

Toutai Kefu is confident his team can even the ledger against their Pacific Island neighbours, but admitted an aggregate win over the two tests might be asking too much.

"Our mindset this week and what we're going to drive is look at our own performance, look to get better there, do the things we want to do," he said.

"It's game we can definitely win - winning by 30 might be a bridge too far - but it's definitely a game we want to win, and that's first and foremost what we want to do."

Italy based playmaker James Faiva is also back in the selection mix this week after being a late injury withdrawal from the first test against Samoa.

Meanwhile the Tonga Rugby Union said it was continuing discussions with the relevant clubs about whether their players will be available to play in an additional test next weekend, depending on the outcome of the Oceania 1 playoff.

The winner of the Asia/Pacific qualifier against the Cook Islands will face the winner of the Asia Rugby Championship (Hong Kong, South Korea or Malaysia) for a place in Rugby World Cup Pool B alongside South Africa, Ireland and Scotland.