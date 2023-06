The team had defeated the Wallabies in Brisbane 16-11.

To commemorate the anniversary, Tonga will be playing against Australia A on July at the Teufaiva Stadium in Nuku’alofa.

The rugby union has also organized a gala dinner that will be held on the evening after the game.

TRU also acknowledged Rugby Australia, World Rugby, Pacific AusSports, the Government of Tonga and the Australian High Commission in making this game happen.