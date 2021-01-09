Tonga Rugby Union has a new CEO

Matangi Tonga reports the appointment of Harding, taking from the vice president Fe'ao Vunipola, marks the beginning of the reforming of the troubled union.

On 25 September 2020, a tripartite agreement was signed by World Rugby Ltd, the Government of Tonga, and the Tonga Rugby Union.

David Carrigy signed the agreement for the World Rugby Ltd, Poasi Tei signed for the Government of Tonga, and Siaosi Pohiva signed for the Tonga Rugby Union.

"We agreed this agreement outlines the objectives, high level requirements and performances measures for the Tonga high performance programme and the responsibilities for all parties during the 2020-2024 period," said Siaosi.

There was also an understanding that once a new CEO was selected, World Rugby would proceed with its program to provide strategic input, administration leadership and governance to the Tongan Rugby Union high performance program to maximise the potential for sustained international success by Tonga Rugby.

Peter Harding has been in affiliation with the development of Tongan Rugby, since 2012, either as the high performance general manager for the Tongan Rugby Union or the team manager for the 'Ikale Tahi, Tonga's National Rugby team.