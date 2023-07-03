Tonga Rugby Union holds AGM today

This meeting is part of the TRU centennial’s celebration that kick started last week Saturday.

TRU said after the AGM, a ball will be held tonight to to mark the 50th anniversary of the 1973 'Ikale Tahi team that defeated the Wallabies.

“On Friday, 14 July the 'Ikale Tahi will then play Australia A, at the Teufaiva Outdoor Stadium. A farewell dinner will be held later that night.”

Meanwhile, the 'Ikale Tahi will play two home test matches against Canada on 10-15 August, the first matches that Tonga will host on home soil, since 2017.