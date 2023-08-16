Tonga secures back-to-back wins against Canada ahead of Rugby World Cup

Securing two wins against the visitors is a confidence booster for the Tonga rugby team preparing to fly off to the Rugby World Cup in France next month.

The 'Ikale Tahi scored a total of six tries against Canada's two in front of around 4,000 fans.

With the game serving as the Tongans' last warm up match before jetting off to France, head coach Toutai Kefu used players he was interested to see in the game line-up, including a few local players who were given the chance to show their worth.

One was Kolomotu'a Rugby Club hooker Sefo Sakalia, who impressed in the 60 minutes he was on the field, claiming two tries in the process.

Tonga led 26-0 at halftime with tries from Sakalia (2), winger Tyren Taumoefolau and Vaea Fifita, with captain and halfback Sonatane Takulua kicking three conversions.

In the second half it was Taumoefolau, who started the scoring with a try out wide after he and new cap, John Ika, exchanged passes down the sideline before he stepped his way past Canadian tacklers to run in untouched.

Replacement Paula Ngauamo claimed Tonga's sixth try mid-way through the second spell.

Canada scored their two tries through winger Isaac Olson while fullback Peter Nelson kicked a conversion for their 12 points.

Tonga started the game well and put Canada under pressure in the first half.

Their forward pack, led by Moana Pasifika captain Solomone Funaki and former All Black Fifita, caused alot of problems for the Canadians.

Takulua at halfback was able to get a lot of quality possession and set his backline running, featuring Pita Ahki, Ika, Taumoefolau, Fine Inisi and Otumaka Hausia.

Canada managed to get back into the game in the second spell.

Their late pressure saw them claim their second try seconds before fulltime.

Meanwhile, the Tonga Rugby Union is expected to name the 33-member Rugby World Cup squad on Wednesday.

Tonga 36: Tries - Sefo Sakalia (2), Kyren Taumoefolau (2), Vaea Fifita (1) and Paula Ngauamo (2); Conversions - Sonatane Takulua (3), Otumaka Hausia (1) defeated Canada 10: Tries - Isaac Olson (2); Conversion - Peter Nelson (1).