Tonga secures win in opening round of World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series 2023

The team ran in four tries to beat Germany 26-14 in the men’s final.

The tries by Tonga were scored by Soni Asi, John Tapueluelu, Kyren Taumoefolau and Tevita Manukea.

Tonga captain Sione Tupou said, “This win means the world to us. This is a reward for all the hardships that we’ve been through. This win is for the future generation in Tonga.”

“The second week of the Challenger Series is going to be tough for us because now everyone will come after the champions, but we trust in the team that we have and the positive spirit that we carry.”

The winner of the men’s competition, which will also be decided on aggregate points over the two events, will enter a four-team play-off at the HSBC London Sevens in May together with the teams placed 12th to 14th after 10 rounds of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2023.

The winner of the play-off will achieve the coveted Sevens World Series 2024 status.