Tonga to stage Centenary Rugby Tournament

The Centenary Tournament will be featuring eight Men’s 15-a-side and eight women’s sevens rugby premier teams.

The Tonga Rugby Union announced plans for the tournament yesterday.

The winner of the men’s category will be walking away with $10,000 and around $5,000 for the women’s.

The tournament itself will cost $500,000 funded by World Rugby, Tongan Government, and Tonga Rugby Union.

Four teams from Tongatapu, and one team from each of the outer islands, ‘Eua, Vava’u, Ha’apai, and the Niuas will take part in the men’s and women’s competition.

The teams are split into two pools with the four Tongatapu teams in one and the four teams from the outer islands in the other. The best of each pool will play in the finals on 9 October.

The Centenary Tournament will be launched tomorrow.