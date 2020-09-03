Tonga supports Oceania’s Women rugby initiative

The kingdom will be celebrating the progress of women and girls in rugby.

Tonga Women's Rugby Union Vice Chair, Fehoko Tu'ivai said they are happy that women in rugby are being acknowledged and highlighted this month.

She commended Oceania Rugby for its initiative, which Tonga supports as a union member.

The initiave provides a platform for new talent to join rugby.

TWRU Board members include President Fanetupouvavau Tu'ivakano, Vice-President Vanessa Heleta, Chairlady 'Aisiena Taumoepeau, Vice Chair Fehoko Tu'ivai and Secretary Savelina Pale.

As part of this month's celebration Oceania has also nominated TWRU chair 'Aisiena Taumoepeau as one of the leaders in the sport.

TWRU’s ongoing activities this month, include Touch Rugby skills training held every Saturday for under-16. It also collaborates with Talitha Project in a programme for under-16s called Front Row Against Violence funded by UN Women.

This is In addition to the Federation of International Touch providing an Accreditation Level 1 Online Training for referees and coaches, which began Monday 31 August.