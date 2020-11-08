Tonga too strong for Niue in women's league test

It only took four minutes for the kingdom to show they meant business, making the most of their powerful forward pack, with Alice Vailea diving over for the opening try of the match.

Shortly afterwards they scored again, with centre Mele Hufunga proving hard to contain, no matter how many defenders were attempting to grab her.

She converted her own try for an early 10-0 lead.

Confidence started to rise, with another two quick tries on the left edge.

Former Kiwi Fern Lilieta Maumau wanted in on the action, getting across the line on the right side. Hufunga added the extras to get up 24-0.

With 20 minutes gone, Niue began to get more opportunities with the ball in hand, and it wasn't long before Bobbi Kamutua wrestled her way through three defenders to score Niue's first international points since 2003.

With hard work and a bit of pace, they were able to make their way deep into Tongan territory, but the Hakula defence was just too strong, allowing them to take a 38-4 halftime lead to the sheds.

Niue didn't let up in the second half though, coming out firing once the whistle blew, and with a long ball over the top from halfback Moanekah Vaai, centre Holly Hiko touched down for their second try of the match, to reduce the deficit.

However Tonga's Hufunga showed she wasn't just about power, making a break and running 70 metres to extend their lead again.

By fulltime Mele Hufunga had secured a hat trick, and Tonga had added another four to secure a 66-8 victory at full-time at Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland.