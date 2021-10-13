Tonga wing Walter Fifita has joined Glasgow with immediate effect

That situation has resulted in Fifita arriving in Glasgow over the weekend and immediately getting down to work with Danny Wilson’s side.

Standing at 6ft 5ins and weighing 115kgs, the 24-year-old Fifita spent two seasons at North Harbour after spending 2018/19 playing in Spain where he scored 13 tries in 16 matches for El Salvador, who went on to claim the top title that year in that country.

Fifita made his international debut earlier in 2021, coming off the bench in the Tonga defeat to New Zealand and he earned a second cap against Samoa in a World Cup qualifier.

He will become the fifth Tongan – and first Tongan back – to represent Glasgow, following in the footsteps of Ofa Fainga’anuku, Sila Puafisi, Siua Halanukonuka and Fotu Lokotui.

“I’m pretty stoked to be signed for Glasgow and start this new chapter in my career,” said Fifita. “I can’t wait to step out onto the field with these guys and I’m really happy. I’m really grateful for the opportunity and I want to thank both my agent and Glasgow for presenting me with it.

“Coming overseas was a big chance for me. I enjoyed my experience of it in the past when I was in Spain, and I’m looking forward to making more memories. I love to carry the ball and I hopefully can show the fans what I can do on the field.”

Glasgow boss Wilson added: “We’re really excited to be able to bring Walter into our squad. He is a big, abrasive player who we believe can be a real asset to us out wide. We’re looking forward to fully integrating him into our environment ahead of the next block of fixtures, and we’re looking forward to seeing him perform in front of a packed out Scotstoun crowd.”