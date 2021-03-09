Tonga Women’s Rugby rep in the national rugby union board for first time

The announcement was made yesterday as part of celebrating International Women's Day.

The position was at the invitation of TRU, which is being reformed under new CEO, Peter Harding.

Hon Fanetupouvava’u is currently Tonga’s High Commissioner to the UK, but actively supports and advocates women’s rugby in Tonga.

She has been President of the TWRU since its inception in 2016 when it was known as Tonga Women’s Rugby Association. She led the Tonga Women’s National Sevens team to Oceania Rugby Sevens Tournament in 2016 and 2017.

In her absence, TWRU Chairlady, ‘Aisiena Taumoepeau acts as her proxy.

The TWRU said it welcomes the opportunity to collaborate with dedicated and passionate people involved in rugby to work together in 2021 and beyond towards successfully building rugby and ensuring the sport thrives for all Tongan rugby players, both men and women.