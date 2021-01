The 29-year-old prop has joined Saints from NRL side New Zealand Warriors on a two-year deal, with the option for a third year with the Super League champions.

Paasi, who has earned one cap for Tonga, made 107 NRL appearances for Gold Coast Titans and the Warriors.

He will wear the number 17 shirt at St Helens in 2021. Fellow new signings Joel Thompson, Sione Mata’utia and Dan Norman will wear 11, 14 and 25 respectively.