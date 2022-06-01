Tongan international rugby league players named in NSW Blues line-up

The duo are among the six new faces named in the side for the first round that will be held at the Accor Stadium.

NRL reported that Blues coach Brad Fittler said he is prepared for the two players to miss the second round of Origin if they choose to play for Tonga in mid-season Test against New Zealand on the same weekend.

Fittler revealed that he had chosen the Tongan internationals without knowing whether they would be available for the next match in Perth.

The pair were unsure what they will do if forced to decide between playing for the Blues in Origin II on 26 June and representing their heritage in the Test at Mt Smart Stadium on 25 June.

After earning his first Origin jersey, Staggs may opt to keep his World Cup options open by committing to NSW as players who pull on a Test jersey during the upcoming representative round will be tied to that country for the World Cup.

However, Tupou reaffirmed his commitment to Tonga for the end-of-season World Cup in England.

“My heart is with Tonga but whatever opportunity arises I’ll definitely capitalise on it then,” Tupou said.

“That’s for another time to talk to Freddy, I’ll hear what he has to say, and we’ll go from there. I’ll still play for Tonga in the World Cup.”

Tupou has previously made seven appearances for NSW, including the 2020 series, but Staggs said playing Origin had been a childhood dream for him.

“I’ve played for Tonga and that is pretty close to me, but I just couldn’t give this opportunity up,” Staggs said. “I am grateful and honoured to be able to be in the position I am in.

“I’ll make the right decision when that comes. I haven’t made any decisions yet. I have got to be injury free first. Before Origin II there are a lot of games for my club.

“There is the World Cup at the end of the year as well and that is another thing. My decision will come at the end of the year and I will make the right decision.”

Tupou and Staggs have played more regularly for their nation of heritage.

Tupou was a member of the Tonga team that turned the 2017 World Cup on its head by beating New Zealand and falling short of the final after a controversial loss to England, while Staggs represented the Pacific nation in 2018 and 2019.