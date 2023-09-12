Tonga's Fekitoa looking forward to 'toughest game' against Ireland

Malakai Fekitoa doesn't mind.

The New Zealand World Cup winner who jumped on the eligibility law changes to play for Tonga, his country of birth, said their late start has enlightened them on how teams have handled the opening weekend.

"(Waiting has been) good for us as we can see what's going on and have a feel how the competition is going before we get into our work,” he said.

And his impression? “Mixed performances, maybe nerves. A lot of teams did not want to lose so we've not seen them taking risks. The next round will be different.”

One of the teams that has already got its jerseys dirty is Tonga's first opponent — Ireland. The No. 1-ranked test side posted a 14th consecutive win when it hung Romania out to dry by 82-8.

“We are playing against the best team in the world right now,” Fekitoa said. “It will be our toughest game. We will have to match them physically.”

Another reason he's looking forward to the match in Nantes is to catch up with old mates. Fekitoa played for Munster last season, helping them win the United Rugby Championship against the Stormers in Cape Town and reach the European Cup last 16.

Seven of the Irish squad are from Munster, including his fellow inside backs Jack Crowley and Conor Murray.

“It will be pretty weird to play against them, especially the Munster boys,” he said. “I had a really good connection with those boys, they looked after me when I was there. We won the championship (URC), and those memories will last a lifetime.”

Fekitoa comes into the tournament riding the high of the recent birth of a second daughter by Spanish fiancee Claudia Velazco. He was part of the All Blacks' 2015 World Cup-winning side and has been touring Europe since 2017. He's played at Toulon, Wasps, and Munster, and is taking his family next to Treviso.