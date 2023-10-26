Tonga's Ilaisaane Taufa handed five-match ban over hip-drop tackle that shattered opponent's ankle

Taufa was unsuccessful in her attempt to fight the dangerous contact charge at the judiciary after she was found guilty on Tuesday night.

The suspension came after she was sent off for the 41st-minute tackle which came in the Kiwi Ferns' 28-10 win over the Mate Ma'a on Saturday afternoon.

"We definitely feel for Amelia," Kiwis co-captain Georgia Hale said in the wake of Pasikala's injury.

"When she comes on she brings energy. She's a powerhouse and one of her toughest.

"But you don't wish that upon anyone. She showed such bravery and courage in her response.

"She came off the field with a smile and we just hope she's OK and her bounce back is really quick."﻿

The 19-year-old prop offered a glimpse of her immense potential when she powered through multiple defenders to score a try just minutes before she was injured.﻿