Tonga's Rugby Union excited about new 'Ikale Tahi players

It's a massive boost to the team ahead of the 2023 Rugby World Cup, with the likes of legendary players such as Israel Folau and Malakai Fekitoa.

With more expected to join at the end of the year, CEO Peter Harding, said it could be a turning point for Tongan rugby, which has long struggled to find top-level players.

"What we hope this will do is that when kids grow up, if there is a Tongan kid around the world somewhere, that we have a successful high profile 'Ikale Tahi team then kids around the world will want to play for Tonga, they won't want to play for other countries so this is going to be awesome over the next couple of years, this is going to be a great ride. But we would also like to see this transfer to young players around the world wanting to play for Tonga shortly."

Photo file Caption: Israel Folau