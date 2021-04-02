Toutai Kefu back in charge of 'Ikale Tahi

He was previously in charge between 2016 and 2019, leading Tonga to nine wins from 28 tests, and also had brief stints as a technical advisor and interim head coach.

The Kolomotu'a born Kefu was the "unanimous" choice of the Tonga Rugby Union's Joint Management Committee, from a pool of 35 applicants.

New CEO Peter Harding - himself a recent appointment - said it was pleasing to see a number of ex Tonga internationals who are coaching abroad also put their names forward for the 'Ikale Tahi job.

Covid-19 permitting, Toutai Kefu will be required to spend at least four months per year in Tonga to act as a technical director for the union, assisting and educating local coaches.

The former Wallabies number eight will start work immediately, with Tonga scheduled to play two Rugby World Cup qualifiers against Samoa in July, with additional coaching staff and the first 'Ikale Tahi squad in two years to be announced in due course.