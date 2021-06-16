Two debutants in Māori All Blacks

Chiefs prop Ollie Norris and Highlanders loose forward Josh Dickson are in the team for the first time, with Highlanders hooker Ash Dixon named kāpene (captain).

It will be the first time the sides have met since 2008, with matches in Wellington (June 26) and an exciting double header alongside the All Blacks and Tonga at Mt Smart in Auckland (July 3).

Dixon made his debut for the side in 2013 he has led the past five campaigns.

Norris has had a meteoric rise in the front row, only converting positions from the loose forwards in his last year at St Peter's Cambridge and has since earnt 10 caps for Waikato and 16 for the Chiefs.

Josh Dickson's form, work rate and aerial skills have also been recognised.

"Josh has been consistent performer throughout both Super Rugby for the Highlanders and NPC for Otago," said Māori All Blacks coach Clayton McMillan.

"He is highly regarded for his ability in the line out and has an established relationship with Ash, Pari Pari and Manaaki. Having combinations like this will be important when preparing for a short campaign.

"Ollie has progressed through New Zealand age group teams and has transitioned really well into Super Rugby. He has a strong set piece, but stood out with his ball playing ability which will suit the style of play we will be hoping to achieve.

"Following the departure of Ross Wright and the experienced Ben May it allows us to grow our front row," said McMillan.

The Māori All Blacks played one match in 2021, a 28-21 victory over Moana Pasifika in Hamilton.

"We introduced a number of new players into our environment last year so to have them back for this series is pleasing. I am confident that Ollie and Josh will transition from their Super clubs to our whānau with ease.

"We only have a short build up, and we are expecting a fierce challenge from Samoa as they lead into their World Cup qualifying match. We know that will add an extra edge to the match and that is something we are looking forward to.

"Our players have an immense amount of pride pulling on the Māori All Blacks jersey and with that representing their whānau and iwi, and we know that our Samoan brothers feel the same. Playing alongside the All Blacks v Tonga match at Mt Smart will be a very special occasion"

McMillan is joined in the coaching group again by Roger Randle and for the first time, Chris Gibbes, from the Hurricanes.

"Chris is a highly experienced coach who will bring with him a wealth of knowledge. He is a specialised forwards coach and is well known for bringing a hard edge which will be an important trait."

"His younger brother, Jono, was a great captain of the Māori All Blacks, this is an opportunity for Chris to now add his mark to the Māori All Blacks whānau."

Māori All Blacks Squad is;

Props:

Josh Hohneck Otago Ngāti Manuhiri / Ngāti Whātua

Pouri Rakete-Stones Hawkes Bay Ngāpuhi

Ollie Norris* Waikato Ngāpuhi

Marcel Renata Auckland Ngāti Whānaunga / Ngāi Takoto

Tamaiti Williams Canterbury Ngāpuhi

Hookers:

Ash Dixon (kāpene) Hawkes Bay Ngāti Tahinga

Kurt Eklund Bay of Plenty Ngāti Kahu

Locks:

Manaaki Selby-Rickit Bay Of Plenty Ngāti Raukawa / Ngāti Tūwharetoa

Isaia Walker-Leawere Hawkes Bay Ngāti Porou

Pari Pari Parkinson Tasman Te Whānau ā Apanui

Josh Dickson* Otago Ngāi Tahu

Loose Forwards:

Billy Harmon Canterbury Ngāi Tahu

Reed Prinsep Canterbury Te Rārawa

Whetukamokamo Douglas Bay of Plenty Ngāti Porou / Ngāti Whakaue

Half Backs:

Bryn Hall North Harbour Ngāti Ranginui

Sam Nock Northland Ngāpuhi

First five-eighths

Otere Black Bay of Plenty Ngāi Tuhoe/Te Whānau ā Apanui/Ngāti Tūwharetoa

Josh Ioane Otago Te Rārawa

Midfield

Billy Proctor Wellington Ngai Te Rangi / Ngāpuhi

Quinn Tupaea Waikato Waikato

Alex Nankivell Tasman Ngāpuhi

Outside Backs

Sean Wainui Bay of Plenty Ngāi Tuhoe / Ngā Arikikaiputahi / Ngāti Porou

Shaun Stevenson North Harbour Ngāpuhi

Jonah Lowe Hawkes Bay Ngāti Pikiao

Kaleb Trask Bay of Plenty Ngāpuhi