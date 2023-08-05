Two Fijians to start for Japan

Japan Head Coach Jamie Joseph has retained Jone Naikabula and Semisi Masirewa on the wings.

Naikabula lines up against Jiuta Wainiqolo and Masirewa will be marking Selesitino Ravutaumada.

Another player with links to Fiji, Michael Leitch, will miss out as he’s serving his second and final week of suspension, following the red card he picked up against Samoa.

However, with Leitch out, Japan welcomes the return of Pieter Labuschagne, who is coming back from injury.

Joseph has named a mostly unchanged side, with only three new players coming into the match-day 23 from the team that beat Tonga 21-16 last weekend.

Meanwhile, Fiji’s Ambassador to Japan and former FRU Chair Filimoni Waqabaca presented the Flying Fijians jerseys to the players last night.

Fiji takes on Japan at 10:15pm (Fiji Time) tonight.