Unions force Bainimarama and Fiji rugby board to quit

The FRU will have new trustees, an administrator to take the union to the annual general meeting, and a new set of board members to elect following days of meetings in Suva.

As pressure from major rugby unions like Suva, Naitasiri, Nadroga and Namosi mounted on the executives at Rugby House in the capital, the word finally got out that there were changes to be made.

FRU acting chief executive officer Sale Sorovaki, a son-in-law of former Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama, confirmed to media that the planned AGM in Lautoka on Saturday had been postponed.

A new date will be called by the trustees, which includes the Prime Minister and former Fijian rugby national Sitiveni Rabuka.

New trustees will also be named on Monday, with an administrator to prepare the union for a new annual general meeting date.

Four board members and current President Bainimarama have all agreed to step down so that changes can be done.

The FRU board members and Sorovaki met with Fijian Attorney-General Siromi Turaga and Solicitor-General Ropate Lomavatu on Wednesday morning.

The turnaround follows mounting pressure on the FRU, with Suva and Naitasiri both prepared to take it and the board to court.

Those two unions had been calling for the board members to step down ahead of the AGM.

FRU had also refused to consider nominations and motions of all the four unions which had made submissions for the AGM, claiming the unions did not comply with FRU regulations.